Ruling party, gov't agree to provide schools with additional air-conditioning expenses

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- The government and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) agreed Tuesday to provide all elementary, middle and high schools with 24 million won (US$18,474) each to help pay their air-conditioning bills.

The fund will bring the total amount of money each school receives from the government for their electricity bills to 76.5 million won, Rep. Park Dae-chul, the PPP's chief policymaker, said after a policy meeting with the government.

"We anticipate building an environment where there are no steam-bath classrooms," Park said.

The two sides also agreed to expand the number of underprivileged households that can receive energy vouchers to over 1.1 million households from the current 857,000, while raising the value of each voucher to 43,000 won from the current 40,000 won.



The ruling People Power Party's chief policymaker Park Dae-chul (R) is seen speaking at a meeting with government officials to discuss support for air-conditioning expenses, at an elementary school in Seoul, on June 27, 2023.

