KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KOREA AEROSPACE 52,700 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDS 123,800 0
KUMHOTIRE 5,050 UP 100
Hanwha Ocean 37,700 UP 850
LGCHEM 703,000 0
LGELECTRONICS 123,000 DN 500
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,480 UP 370
TKG Huchems 22,600 UP 150
JB Financial Group 8,540 DN 20
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 38,950 UP 1,000
SamyangFood 110,000 UP 5,100
CJ CheilJedang 274,000 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 33,500 UP 500
HANATOUR SERVICE 51,500 DN 300
COSMAX 92,000 UP 900
KEPCO E&C 70,900 UP 200
DWEC 4,195 UP 30
LG H&H 483,000 DN 11,500
ShinhanGroup 34,650 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 46,050 UP 400
Celltrion 150,800 DN 14,300
DAEWOONG PHARM 103,400 UP 300
NCsoft 299,500 DN 500
KIWOOM 89,600 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 36,700 DN 350
SGBC 47,800 UP 600
Shinsegae 178,300 DN 1,500
Hyosung 64,400 DN 400
Nongshim 420,000 UP 16,000
Ottogi 404,500 UP 1,500
YoulchonChem 30,650 DN 50
LG Energy Solution 561,000 DN 3,000
HtlShilla 73,000 UP 200
GS Retail 23,450 UP 200
SK hynix 113,000 DN 500
Youngpoong 561,000 UP 8,000
Hanwha 30,150 DN 50
HyundaiEng&Const 39,100 DN 1,700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 23,100 UP 350
SamsungF&MIns 227,000 UP 2,000
