SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



KOREA AEROSPACE 52,700 DN 1,000

SAMSUNG SDS 123,800 0

KUMHOTIRE 5,050 UP 100

Hanwha Ocean 37,700 UP 850

LGCHEM 703,000 0

LGELECTRONICS 123,000 DN 500

HD Hyundai Infracore 11,480 UP 370

TKG Huchems 22,600 UP 150

JB Financial Group 8,540 DN 20

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 38,950 UP 1,000

SamyangFood 110,000 UP 5,100

CJ CheilJedang 274,000 UP 500

KEPCO KPS 33,500 UP 500

HANATOUR SERVICE 51,500 DN 300

COSMAX 92,000 UP 900

KEPCO E&C 70,900 UP 200

DWEC 4,195 UP 30

LG H&H 483,000 DN 11,500

ShinhanGroup 34,650 0

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 46,050 UP 400

Celltrion 150,800 DN 14,300

DAEWOONG PHARM 103,400 UP 300

NCsoft 299,500 DN 500

KIWOOM 89,600 DN 1,000

HYUNDAI ROTEM 36,700 DN 350

SGBC 47,800 UP 600

Shinsegae 178,300 DN 1,500

Hyosung 64,400 DN 400

Nongshim 420,000 UP 16,000

Ottogi 404,500 UP 1,500

YoulchonChem 30,650 DN 50

LG Energy Solution 561,000 DN 3,000

HtlShilla 73,000 UP 200

GS Retail 23,450 UP 200

SK hynix 113,000 DN 500

Youngpoong 561,000 UP 8,000

Hanwha 30,150 DN 50

HyundaiEng&Const 39,100 DN 1,700

CUCKOO HOMESYS 23,100 UP 350

SamsungF&MIns 227,000 UP 2,000

(MORE)