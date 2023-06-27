KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Kogas 25,700 UP 800
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,350 DN 350
CJ 69,900 DN 1,400
LX INT 34,700 UP 1,000
DB HiTek 62,600 DN 1,300
KAL 23,750 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 69,200 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,250 DN 100
POSCO FUTURE M 365,000 DN 9,000
LG Corp. 88,400 UP 300
Boryung 8,360 UP 40
AmoreG 27,100 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 206,000 UP 5,500
TaekwangInd 640,000 UP 12,000
Daewoong 13,250 UP 10
SSANGYONGCNE 5,620 0
HITEJINRO 21,950 UP 100
Yuhan 58,300 0
SLCORP 36,500 UP 1,050
CJ LOGISTICS 74,800 UP 200
DOOSAN 91,600 DN 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,890 UP 20
KIA CORP. 86,200 UP 700
DL 43,250 DN 450
CheilWorldwide 18,280 UP 190
LOTTE WELLFOOD 105,300 DN 400
KT 30,350 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,300 UP 200
LOTTE TOUR 10,930 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17180 UP130
KT&G 84,400 UP 500
LG Uplus 11,090 UP 90
Doosan Enerbility 18,230 UP 440
Doosanfc 29,000 UP 350
LG Display 15,950 DN 160
SK 155,100 UP 3,500
Hanon Systems 9,220 UP 20
DONGSUH 19,070 UP 10
Kangwonland 17,680 UP 610
SamsungEng 28,350 DN 150
(URGENT) South Korea's Kang Mi-sun wins best female dancer at Benois de la Danse
N. Korea calls Blinken's visit to China 'disgraceful begging trip'
YouTube to launch first official shopping channel in S. Korea
(LEAD) Whereabouts of another unregistered baby unknown after 2 found dead in fridge
S. Korea blocks access to N. Korean propaganda channels on YouTube
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
Gov't to drop 'killer questions' from CSAT to reduce private education spending
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. call for China's 'constructive role' over N. Korea's nuke issue
Yoon mulling replacing unification, industry ministers: source
S. Korea approves plan to upgrade K9 howitzers