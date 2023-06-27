KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
NAVER 185,900 DN 3,000
SAMSUNG C&T 105,400 DN 1,000
PanOcean 5,230 UP 120
Kakao 49,350 DN 650
SAMSUNG CARD 29,500 0
LotteChilsung 130,300 DN 1,500
LOTTE 25,600 0
GCH Corp 13,990 DN 160
COSMOCHEM 48,300 DN 1,450
POSCO Holdings 403,500 UP 3,500
DB INSURANCE 74,700 DN 600
SamsungElec 72,600 UP 200
NHIS 9,570 DN 30
LS 91,900 UP 1,600
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES130 60 0 DN400
GC Corp 109,100 DN 400
GS E&C 20,200 0
KPIC 145,800 UP 1,800
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 678,000 DN 5,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,330 DN 50
SKC 102,100 DN 500
TaihanElecWire 14,600 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 31,100 UP 50
Daesang 17,420 DN 140
SKNetworks 5,020 UP 40
ORION Holdings 15,070 DN 30
Kumyang 53,600 DN 2,400
Hanmi Science 33,300 DN 350
SamsungElecMech 145,200 UP 800
Hanssem 42,850 UP 1,200
F&F 122,100 DN 1,800
HDKSOE 120,100 UP 3,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,850 DN 100
MS IND 22,700 0
OCI Holdings 109,400 DN 10,200
LS ELECTRIC 74,900 0
KorZinc 494,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,690 UP 70
HyundaiMipoDock 83,200 UP 500
IS DONGSEO 34,650 UP 450
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) South Korea's Kang Mi-sun wins best female dancer at Benois de la Danse
-
N. Korea calls Blinken's visit to China 'disgraceful begging trip'
-
YouTube to launch first official shopping channel in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Whereabouts of another unregistered baby unknown after 2 found dead in fridge
-
S. Korea blocks access to N. Korean propaganda channels on YouTube
-
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
-
Gov't to drop 'killer questions' from CSAT to reduce private education spending
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. call for China's 'constructive role' over N. Korea's nuke issue
-
Yoon mulling replacing unification, industry ministers: source
-
S. Korea approves plan to upgrade K9 howitzers