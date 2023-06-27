KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
S-Oil 69,500 DN 1,500
LG Innotek 312,500 UP 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 163,200 DN 2,000
HMM 19,120 UP 510
HYUNDAI WIA 64,100 UP 3,400
KumhoPetrochem 136,200 UP 1,200
Mobis 230,000 UP 9,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 130,500 DN 1,100
S-1 53,500 DN 500
ZINUS 27,450 DN 300
Hanchem 232,000 UP 3,000
DWS 38,000 UP 750
KEPCO 19,980 UP 900
SamsungSecu 35,750 DN 550
KG DONGBU STL 9,200 UP 190
SKTelecom 47,600 UP 250
HyundaiElev 40,950 DN 2,150
ShinpoongPharm 16,250 DN 250
Handsome 22,900 DN 100
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp545 00 DN1000
Asiana Airlines 12,250 DN 20
COWAY 43,800 DN 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 71,600 UP 400
IBK 10,260 UP 10
KCC 202,500 0
SKBP 81,600 DN 1,800
HYUNDAIDEPTST 49,050 UP 350
KIH 51,100 DN 700
GS 37,000 UP 200
LIG Nex1 80,200 DN 1,300
Fila Holdings 38,850 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 192,500 DN 200
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,850 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,580 UP 25
AMOREPACIFIC 101,900 UP 500
FOOSUNG 12,760 DN 180
SK Innovation 167,300 DN 4,200
POONGSAN 43,500 DN 550
KBFinancialGroup 47,550 UP 350
Hansae 19,800 UP 1,390
(URGENT) South Korea's Kang Mi-sun wins best female dancer at Benois de la Danse
N. Korea calls Blinken's visit to China 'disgraceful begging trip'
YouTube to launch first official shopping channel in S. Korea
(LEAD) Whereabouts of another unregistered baby unknown after 2 found dead in fridge
S. Korea blocks access to N. Korean propaganda channels on YouTube
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
Gov't to drop 'killer questions' from CSAT to reduce private education spending
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. call for China's 'constructive role' over N. Korea's nuke issue
Yoon mulling replacing unification, industry ministers: source
S. Korea approves plan to upgrade K9 howitzers