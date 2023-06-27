KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 62,400 UP 3,900
CSWIND 82,600 UP 1,100
GKL 16,530 UP 120
KOLON IND 52,100 DN 700
HanmiPharm 309,000 DN 5,500
SD Biosensor 12,940 DN 170
Meritz Financial 41,250 DN 700
BNK Financial Group 6,910 UP 100
DGB Financial Group 7,190 UP 50
emart 78,400 UP 300
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY339 00 UP250
KOLMAR KOREA 43,750 UP 650
PIAM 38,700 UP 1,100
HANJINKAL 47,500 UP 700
CHONGKUNDANG 83,200 UP 600
DoubleUGames 43,550 UP 850
HL MANDO 52,100 UP 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 748,000 DN 12,000
Doosan Bobcat 57,700 UP 100
Netmarble 51,600 DN 100
KRAFTON 202,500 DN 1,500
HD HYUNDAI 62,600 UP 100
ORION 126,100 DN 4,700
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,100 DN 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,910 DN 160
BGF Retail 182,300 DN 1,700
SKCHEM 70,800 DN 200
HDC-OP 11,670 DN 10
HYOSUNG TNC 411,000 UP 4,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 497,000 UP 1,000
HANILCMT 12,660 0
SKBS 78,200 DN 500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,960 0
KakaoBank 24,150 UP 300
HYBE 292,000 DN 6,000
SK ie technology 91,400 UP 600
DL E&C 35,900 UP 200
kakaopay 46,900 DN 750
K Car 14,950 UP 900
SKSQUARE 44,900 0
(END)
-
(URGENT) South Korea's Kang Mi-sun wins best female dancer at Benois de la Danse
-
N. Korea calls Blinken's visit to China 'disgraceful begging trip'
-
YouTube to launch first official shopping channel in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Whereabouts of another unregistered baby unknown after 2 found dead in fridge
-
S. Korea blocks access to N. Korean propaganda channels on YouTube
-
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
-
Gov't to drop 'killer questions' from CSAT to reduce private education spending
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. call for China's 'constructive role' over N. Korea's nuke issue
-
Yoon mulling replacing unification, industry ministers: source
-
S. Korea approves plan to upgrade K9 howitzers