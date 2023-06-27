Military holds meeting of generals, admirals on N.K. deterrence, defense innovation

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military held an annual meeting of general-grade officers from all armed services Tuesday to discuss deterrence against North Korean threats, defense innovation and other security issues, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The officers from the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps attended the Mugunghwa Meeting that the military has held since 1973 to discuss national security issues. Mugunghwa, the rose of Sharon in English, is the country's national flower.

The meeting came as the military is maintaining a high readiness posture amid security uncertainties stemming from North Korea's continued saber-rattling earlier this year, including last month's failed launch of a space rocket.

Its agenda included Defense Innovation 4.0, an initiative to make the military slimmer yet smarter based on artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies, as well as responses to North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats.

"Officers at the meeting expressed their determination to pool their wisdom and ensure unity in the military so as to deter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, and firmly buttress freedom, peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in the region through strength," the JCS said in a press release.



An annual meeting of general-grade officers from all armed services is under way at the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) headquarters in Seoul on June 27, 2023, in this photo released by the JCS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

