The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



------------------

(LEAD) Japan to put S. Korea back on preferential trade partner list after 4 years

SEOUL -- Japan announced a decision Tuesday to reinstate South Korea on its "white list" of trusted trading partners, about four years after the removal, in a move to improve the bilateral economic relationship, Seoul's industry ministry said.

The Japanese trade ministry revised a rule to redesignate South Korea as "Group A," or a white list nation, which would give Seoul preferential export treatment, effective July 21, according to Seoul's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



-----------------

Yoon says his 'sales diplomacy' helped attract massive investments

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday that his focus on "sales diplomacy" during overseas trips, coupled with sweeping deregulation, helped attract massive investments in the country.

Yoon made the remark during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office, three days after returning from a trip to France and Vietnam.



-----------------

S. Korea, Japan to hold finance ministerial meeting this week in Tokyo

SEJONG -- South Korea and Japan plan to hold a financial ministerial meeting this week to discuss bilateral economic ties, the finance ministry said Tuesday.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho will meet with his Japanese counterpart, Shunichi Suzuki, in Tokyo on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance. The upcoming meeting marks the first of its kind since 2016.



------------------

(LEAD) S. Korea wins 260 bln-won deal to build nuclear power facility in Romania

SEOUL -- South Korea won a 260 billion-won (US$225 million) deal Tuesday to build a tritium removal facility at a Romanian nuclear power plant that will help ensure its safe operation and boost South Korea's nuclear power industry, the industry ministry said.

Under the deal with Romania's nuclear energy company SNN, or Nuclearelectrica, South Korea's Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP) will build the facility at the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant meant to extract tritium from heavy water and store it in a safe form, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



-----------------

Legal age for buying liquor, tobacco to stay the same despite new age-counting system

SEOUL -- The legal age for buying liquor or cigarettes will remain the same as before, even after the country's official age counting system switches this week to the international standard based on birth dates, the family ministry said Tuesday.

Under a law revision set to go into effect Wednesday, South Korea will no longer use the unique "Korean age" and instead will adopt the internationally recognized counting system in all judicial and administrative areas.



------------------

Ballerina Kang Mi-sun hoping to have positive influence on junior dancers

SEOUL -- Ballerina Kang Mi-sun exuded a mixture of disbelief and excitement Tuesday as she reflected on her winning of the best female dancer award at this year's Benois de la Danse during a press conference here to mark her achievement.

"It's been almost a week since I attended the awards ceremony, but I still can't believe that I won the big honor," she said during the press conference.



------------------

Winning Asiad gold in relay no longer pipe dream for S. Korean swimmers

JINCHEON -- South Korean men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay team has made significant progress in recent years, to a point where its members now believe winning gold at this year's Asian Games is no longer a pipe dream.

Led by Hwang Sun-woo, the 200m freestyle star, South Korea reached the final at last year's world championships in the 4x200m relay and finished sixth with a national record time of 7:06.93.

