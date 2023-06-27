2 S. Koreans shot in Mexico: foreign ministry

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Two South Koreans were shot in Mexico on Tuesday morning (Korean time) and are in critical condition, the foreign ministry here said.

Two Koreans were brought to a local hospital after the shooting incident that took place in Toluca, 40 kilometers west of Mexico City, at 4:50 p.m. on June 26 (local time), a foreign ministry official said over the phone.

Whether the Koreans were local residents or tourists was not immediately known.

The Embassy of South Korea in Mexico asked local police to initiate an investigation to capture the culprits, the official said.



