Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:10 June 28, 2023

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 28.

Korean-language dailies
-- State audit hid its plan to investigate Itaewon tragedy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Local portals Naver, Daum become channels for payday loans (Kookmin Daily)
-- Expectations of economic recovery wanes (Donga Ilbo)
-- Experts say H2 economy expected to be as poor as H1 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to include patients, experts in discussion on increasing number of medical students (Segye Times)
-- Citizens pay price for 'myth costs' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Hiring of director positions at state universities not so open to public (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party argues ex-President Moon deliberately delayed environmental assessment of THAAD (Hankyoreh)
-- Polarization of student numbers in provinces, planned cities deepens (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Bond issuance by public companies this year hits highest in 11 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Labor union to go on strike next month (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Ministry clarifies role of new drone command (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Nongshim, Samyang succumb to pressure, cut prices of products (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to ease penalty on forex transaction violations (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!