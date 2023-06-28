Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

June 28, 2023

SEOUL, Jun. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/22 Sunny 60

Incheon 26/22 Cloudy 10

Suwon 28/22 Rain 20

Cheongju 30/24 Heavy Rain 60

Daejeon 29/23 Rain 30

Chuncheon 30/21 Rain 20

Gangneung 32/24 Sunny 0

Jeonju 31/23 Rain 60

Gwangju 30/22 Rain 60

Jeju 30/25 Rain 30

Daegu 32/23 Rain 60

Busan 27/22 Rain 20

