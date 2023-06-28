Seoul shares open nearly flat amid eased recession woes
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened nearly flat Wednesday, as global recession woes eased after better-than-expected U.S. economic data.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.15 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,583.54 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
U.S. consumer confidence jumped unexpectedly to a near 18-month high in June. Orders of durable manufactured goods increased last month, and new home sales sharply rose to an over one-year high in May.
Investors have their eye on what U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will say about the direction of the interest rate hike campaign in a speech at a forum in Portugal on Wednesday (local time).
In Seoul, major tech blue-chips gathered ground, while auto and steel shares fell.
Top battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.2 percent, and chip giant SK hynix rose nearly 1 percent.
Tech behemoth Samsung Electronics slipped 0.3 percent.
Leading automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.3 percent, and steel company POSCO Holdings slid about 0.9 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,299.70 won against the U.S. dollar at around 9:15 a.m., up 0.6 won from Tuesday's close.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Whereabouts of another unregistered baby unknown after 2 found dead in fridge
-
S. Korea blocks access to N. Korean propaganda channels on YouTube
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
Defector group sends propaganda leaflets to N. Korea on Korean War anniversary
-
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
Gov't to drop 'killer questions' from CSAT to reduce private education spending
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
-
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
-
S. Korea to adopt int'l age counting system starting Wednesday
-
Psychopathic murder suspect said to have stabbed victim over 110 times
-
(LEAD) Japan to put S. Korea back on preferential trade partner list after 4 years
-
Defense ministry establishes decree to create drone operations command
-
2 S. Koreans shot in Mexico: foreign ministry