Brothers killed in Korean War laid to rest at national cemetery on Jeju
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Two brothers killed in action during the 1950-53 Korean War were laid to rest together at a national cemetery on the southern island of Jeju on Wednesday, Seoul's defense ministry said, following the identification of one of the brothers' remains earlier this year.
The burial ceremony of Ssg. Heo Chang-ho and Ssg. Heo Chang-sik took place at Jeju National Cemetery in their hometown of Jeju after the ministry's excavation team confirmed the identity of the remains of the younger brother, Chang-sik, in March through a DNA analysis.
The team had discovered his remains in 2011 at a former battle site in Inje, 126 kilometers northeast of Seoul, where he died in May 1951 at the age of 18 after he joined the military the previous year.
His elder brother was killed in action at a battle in Sunchang, 236 km south of the capital, in January 1951. His remains were recovered right after his death and had been buried at a cemetery in Jeju.
"Two brothers have reunited in their hometown of Jeju at least in spirit 73 years after taking part in the war for the freedom and prosperity of their homeland," Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul was quoted as saying at the ceremony.
"We have laid them together ... to honor their bond and noble sprit of sacrifice," he added.
