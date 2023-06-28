June 29



1882 -- Chinese troops arrive at the western port of Incheon as Korea's royal court requested assistance to suppress a revolt staged by army soldiers who were angry at the creation of a modern military contingent. The new unit was entitled to a higher salary and better treatment.

China later used the troops' deployment as a pretext to station its forces on the Korean Peninsula, thus prompting Japan to send its own forces here to curb Chinese expansionism.



1979 -- President Park Chung-hee meets his U.S. counterpart, Jimmy Carter, in Seoul. Carter traveled to Seoul to discuss a plan to reduce the level of U.S. troops in Korea and to press Park on human rights issues.



1987 -- Roh Tae-woo, a ruling party candidate for the presidential election, announces a set of democratic reform plans, bowing to mounting nationwide pro-democracy protests. Among the plans were an introduction of a direct presidential election system and the release of jailed opposition leader Kim Dae-jung. Roh eventually won the December 1987 election as Kim Dae-jung and another dissident leader, Kim Young-sam, both ran, splitting the votes for opposition candidates.



1993 -- South Korea dispatches noncombat troops to Somalia as part of U.N. peacekeeping operations to help restore order in the insurgency-torn African country.



1995 -- Sampoong Department Store in southern Seoul collapses, killing 502 people and injuring 900 others. The building had undergone illegal remodeling and was not inspected by structural engineers.



2002 -- South and North Korea engage in a skirmish near the border island of Yeonpyeong in the Yellow Sea, after North Korean patrol boats crossed the Northern Limit Line, the de facto sea border, and opened fire. Six South Korean Navy officers were killed and 19 others wounded. At least 10 North Korean soldiers were also presumed to have been killed. The skirmish is called the Second Battle of Yeonpyeong, following a similar confrontation in 1999.



2012 -- South Korea announces it is holding off on signing a controversial military pact with Japan. The announcement came less than an hour before the two nations were scheduled to sign the deal in Tokyo, after South Korea's ruling Saenuri Party urged the government to put off the signing and discuss the issue with the National Assembly.



2018 -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) opens its new headquarters of Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, as part of a project to relocate the base from Yongsan, central Seoul. It marked the separation of the USFK and United Nations Command headquarters from that of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, which remained in Seoul.

Koo Kwang-mo, the son of LG Group's late Chairman Koo Bon-moo, is tapped as CEO, becoming the fourth-generation leader of the family-controlled conglomerate.



2019 -- U.S. President Donald Trump arrives in South Korea for a two-day stay following a trip to Osaka, Japan, where he took part in a Group of 20 summit. After holding a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in here the following day, Trump made a trip to the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, where he met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



