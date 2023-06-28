Yoon says false instigation, fake news threaten nation

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday that false instigation, fabrication and fake news threaten the nation's freedom, making it important to have a correct view of history and a clear understanding of national security.

Yoon made the remark during an event celebrating the 69th founding anniversary of the Korea Freedom Federation, a major conservative civic group promoting liberal democracy, national unity and peace on the Korean Peninsula.

"The president said we are faced with many challenges and crises, with false instigation, fabrication and fake news threatening a free Republic of Korea, and stressed the need for a correct view of history, a responsible view of the state and a clear view of national security," the presidential office said.

Yoon also said his administration has been strengthening solidarity with nations sharing the universal values of liberal democracy, a matter he said is not about conservative or progressive values, but about defending the nation's identity.

"He called for defending the country and future generations with love for a free Republic of Korea and dedication to the constitutional spirit of liberal democracy," the presidential office said.

Around 4,000 people attended the ceremony, including KFF President Kang Seok-ho, acting Interior Minister Han Chang-seob and leaders of the ruling People Power Party.

Yoon conferred medals and a citation on 18 KFF officials from across the nation in recognition of their efforts to defend liberal democracy and promote national harmony.



President Yoon Suk Yeol gives congratulatory remarks during an event marking the 69th founding anniversary of the Korea Freedom Federation at a gymnasium in central Seoul on June 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)