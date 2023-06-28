Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul shares down on chemical, tech losses in late Wed. morning trade

All News 11:33 June 28, 2023

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned lower late Wednesday morning after starting marginally higher, driven by a decline in chemical and tech blue-chips.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 15.73 points, or 0.61 percent, to move at 2,565.66 at around 11:20 a.m.

Leading chemical producer LG Chem dipped more than 3 percent, and chemicals and materials maker POSCO Future M lost about 2.6 percent.

Top refiner and energy company SK Innovation dipped over 2 percent.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics was down 0.7 percent. No. 1 battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 1 percent.

Air carriers and logistics companies trended in the green. National flag carrier Korean Air Lines gained 1.7 percent and budget carrier Jin Air jumped nearly 5 percent.

Hyundai Glovis, the logistics arm of Hyundai Motor Group, rose around 3 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,302.70 won against the greenback at about 11:20 a.m., down 2.4 won from Tuesday's close.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks #morning #KOSPI
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!