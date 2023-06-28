Seoul shares down on chemical, tech losses in late Wed. morning trade

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned lower late Wednesday morning after starting marginally higher, driven by a decline in chemical and tech blue-chips.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 15.73 points, or 0.61 percent, to move at 2,565.66 at around 11:20 a.m.

Leading chemical producer LG Chem dipped more than 3 percent, and chemicals and materials maker POSCO Future M lost about 2.6 percent.

Top refiner and energy company SK Innovation dipped over 2 percent.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics was down 0.7 percent. No. 1 battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 1 percent.

Air carriers and logistics companies trended in the green. National flag carrier Korean Air Lines gained 1.7 percent and budget carrier Jin Air jumped nearly 5 percent.

Hyundai Glovis, the logistics arm of Hyundai Motor Group, rose around 3 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,302.70 won against the greenback at about 11:20 a.m., down 2.4 won from Tuesday's close.

