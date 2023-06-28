S. Korea holds tabletop exercise with global chemical weapons watchdog

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea held a joint tabletop exercise with the international chemical weapons watchdog for the first time on Wednesday to enhance response capabilities against chemical warfare and terrorist attacks, Seoul's defense ministry said.

The discussion-based exercise with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) took place at the ROK Chemical, Biological, Radiological Defense Command in southern Seoul, as the country seeks to bolster its readiness against evolving military threats from North Korea.

ROK stands for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

During the session jointly planned with the OPCW, South Korean officials demonstrated response procedures of the government and the military under a scenario involving the discovery of an unidentified toxic chemical material. The participants then held discussions to improve cooperation.

The ministry said it expects to develop the military's international, scientific and objective response procedures against a chemical weapon attack through the cooperation with the OPCW.

The OPCW oversees the implementation of the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention, an arms control treaty against the production, use and stockpiling of the weapons. South Korea is among the 193 states committed to the treaty.



South Korean troops demonstrate procedures of a counter-chemical, biological and radiological operation at the ROK Chemical, Biological, Radiological Defense Command in southern Seoul on June 28, 2023, in this photo provided by the defense ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

