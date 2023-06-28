Yoon's office 'analyzing' impact of Wagner mutiny in Russia
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol is closely following developments related to the Wagner mercenary group's failed revolt against Russia's military, with the impact on South Korea's national interest being analyzed, officials said Wednesday.
"We can't think of the Wagner incident as being completely over," a senior presidential official told Yonhap News Agency. "We're analyzing the impact of this incident."
Another presidential official said the mutiny should not be dismissed as a minor event that suddenly emerged out of the Russia-Ukraine war.
"It's an event that impacts our national interests," he said.
South Korea is reportedly also tracking possible arms trade between Russia and North Korea involving Wagner Group.
