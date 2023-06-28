The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



(LEAD) Downpours batter southern regions; rain to continue throughout morning

SEOUL -- Heavy rains battered southern provinces overnight, leaving one person missing, and dozens of homes without power after a lightning strike, while the downpour is likely to continue in the region throughout Wednesday morning.

Up to 274 millimeters of rain fell in South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang provinces between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, prompting the anti-disaster office under the interior ministry to upgrade the heavy rain advisory to "alert" from "caution."



Yoon says false instigation, fake news threaten nation

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday that false instigation, fabrication and fake news threaten the nation's freedom, making it important to have a correct view of history and a clear understanding of national security.

Yoon made the remark during an event celebrating the 69th founding anniversary of the Korea Freedom Federation, a major conservative civic group promoting liberal democracy, national unity and peace on the Korean Peninsula.



S. Korea to focus on revitalizing exports, stabilizing prices in 2nd half

SEOUL -- South Korea's finance minister said Wednesday the country's second-half economic policy will primarily focus on revitalizing exports and investment, along with further stabilizing prices.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho made the remark ahead of a closed-door meeting with economy-related ministers, as South Korea plans to announce the country's economic policy for the July-December period next week.



(LEAD) Gov't, PPP to guarantee learning rights of university students on military reserve training

SEOUL -- The government and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) agreed Wednesday to amend a relevant enforcement ordinance to prevent university students from facing possible disadvantages when missing classes due to mandatory military reserve training.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for at least 18 months, with most of them enlisting in their early 20s. They are also obligated to serve as reservists for approximately eight years after their discharge.



(LEAD) S. Korea sanctions Russian individual involved in Pyongyang's illegal weapons-financing activities

SEOUL -- South Korea on Wednesday imposed unilateral sanctions on a Russian individual of Korean descent involved in the illegal financing of Pyongyang's weapons of mass destruction programs, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Choi Chon Gon of Russia was among the total of four entities -- two individuals and two organizations -- newly added to Seoul's sanctions list against Pyongyang's nuclear and missile development programs, according to the ministry.



Parliamentary subcommittee to review bill mandating registration of newborns

SEOUL -- The parliamentary judiciary committee was set to hold a subcommittee meeting Wednesday to start deliberation on a bill mandating medical institutions to register the birth of newborns after two unregistered babies were found dead in a refrigerator last week.

The revision to the Act on Registration of Family Relations comprises several legal proposals that have been pending in the committee, with its primary objective being to require hospitals to directly notify local governments of baby information upon their births.



Births hit fresh low, extending natural decrease of population

SEOUL -- The number of babies born in South Korea hit yet another fresh low in April, data showed Wednesday, further extending the decline in the population of Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Only 18,484 babies were born in April this year, sinking 12.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the monthly report from Statistics Korea. It marked the lowest number for any April since the statistics agency started compiling monthly data in 1981.

