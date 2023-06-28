No radionuclides in Fukushima wastewater have exceeded limits this year: gov't
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Radionuclides detected in treated water from Japan's crippled Fukushima plant have not exceeded permissible limits so far this year, a South Korean official said Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Seoul government had said six types of radionuclide have been detected at levels exceeding permissible limits even after treatment through the plant's custom purification system known as ALPS, but most of the cases came before 2019.
Clarifying the issue, Park Ku-yeon, the first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, said Seoul has "tentatively confirmed" that no radionuclides detected this year in treated water have gone over limits.
"It appears the ALPS technology has gradually improved and stabilized," Park told a daily briefing on the Fukushima issue. "Even if radionuclides going over limits are found, water containing them isn't released immediately. It goes through another purification process."
Park noted ALPS can treat up to 2,000 tons of contaminated water per day and the Fukushima plant produces about 100 tons of contaminated water daily.
In response to heightened public concern, the Seoul government launched a daily press briefing earlier this month to keep the public updated on the release of contaminated water from the plant into the ocean planned for this summer.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Whereabouts of another unregistered baby unknown after 2 found dead in fridge
-
S. Korea blocks access to N. Korean propaganda channels on YouTube
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
Defector group sends propaganda leaflets to N. Korea on Korean War anniversary
-
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
Gov't to drop 'killer questions' from CSAT to reduce private education spending
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
-
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
-
S. Korea to adopt int'l age counting system starting Wednesday
-
2 S. Koreans shot in Mexico: foreign ministry
-
Psychopathic murder suspect said to have stabbed victim over 110 times
-
(LEAD) U.S. is working with S. Korea, Japan to deter N. Korean aggression: Pentagon
-
(2nd LD) Japan to put S. Korea back on preferential trade partner list after 4 years