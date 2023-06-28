Assembly speaker asks for New Zealand's support for 2030 World Expo bid
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo met with his counterpart in New Zealand and asked for his support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan, his office said Wednesday.
"If Busan, once a wartime capital during the Korean War, is able to host the expo, it could send a message of peace and prosperity to the international community, as well as the Pacific islands," Kim said during his meeting with New Zealand's House of Representatives Speaker Adrian Paki Rurawhe in Wellington.
The two speakers also discussed partnerships in trade, the economy and the rewarding of war veterans.
Kim said that South Korea's trade with New Zealand has recovered since the pandemic, and grew 63 percent on-year. He called for future partnerships in new growth engines, such as hydrogen and renewable energy, through various trade cooperation networks the two countries had established over the years.
Rurawhe said that South Korea has become New Zealand's fifth-largest trade partner and said he hoped the cooperation would help the economy of the indigenous Maori People.
After the meeting, Kim visited the Auckland War Memorial Museum and paid his respects to the deceased veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War.
He also met with Melissa Lee, the first Korean-born member of the New Zealand parliament, at the South Korean embassy there, and thanked her for invigorating parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.
