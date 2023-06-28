SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Nongshim 400,000 DN 20,000

Shinsegae 178,300 0

Hyosung 64,300 DN 100

SGBC 47,900 UP 100

LOTTE TOUR 10,890 DN 40

Handsome 23,700 UP 800

LG Uplus 11,140 UP 50

CheilWorldwide 18,180 DN 100

LOTTE WELLFOOD 105,100 DN 200

IBK 10,330 UP 70

SamsungEng 28,250 DN 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 66,500 UP 1,200

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp508 00 DN3700

KT 30,400 UP 50

Asiana Airlines 12,430 UP 180

SAMSUNG SDS 122,000 DN 1,800

KOREA AEROSPACE 51,900 DN 800

KUMHOTIRE 5,020 DN 30

SAMSUNG C&T 105,200 DN 200

LOTTE SHOPPING 71,100 DN 500

Hanon Systems 9,250 UP 30

SK 153,100 DN 2,000

PanOcean 5,180 DN 50

ShinpoongPharm 16,220 DN 30

COWAY 44,400 UP 600

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17190 UP10

SAMSUNG CARD 29,450 DN 50

DONGSUH 19,130 UP 60

SK hynix 114,300 UP 1,300

SamsungF&MIns 229,000 UP 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,600 UP 250

Kogas 25,350 DN 350

Youngpoong 566,000 UP 5,000

Hanwha 30,050 DN 100

HyundaiEng&Const 38,500 DN 600

CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,900 DN 200

Daesang 17,490 UP 70

Kumyang 53,700 UP 100

TaihanElecWire 14,410 DN 190

Hyundai M&F INS 31,200 UP 100

(MORE)