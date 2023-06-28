KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Nongshim 400,000 DN 20,000
Shinsegae 178,300 0
Hyosung 64,300 DN 100
SGBC 47,900 UP 100
LOTTE TOUR 10,890 DN 40
Handsome 23,700 UP 800
LG Uplus 11,140 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 18,180 DN 100
LOTTE WELLFOOD 105,100 DN 200
IBK 10,330 UP 70
SamsungEng 28,250 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,500 UP 1,200
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp508 00 DN3700
KT 30,400 UP 50
Asiana Airlines 12,430 UP 180
SAMSUNG SDS 122,000 DN 1,800
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,900 DN 800
KUMHOTIRE 5,020 DN 30
SAMSUNG C&T 105,200 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 71,100 DN 500
Hanon Systems 9,250 UP 30
SK 153,100 DN 2,000
PanOcean 5,180 DN 50
ShinpoongPharm 16,220 DN 30
COWAY 44,400 UP 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17190 UP10
SAMSUNG CARD 29,450 DN 50
DONGSUH 19,130 UP 60
SK hynix 114,300 UP 1,300
SamsungF&MIns 229,000 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,600 UP 250
Kogas 25,350 DN 350
Youngpoong 566,000 UP 5,000
Hanwha 30,050 DN 100
HyundaiEng&Const 38,500 DN 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,900 DN 200
Daesang 17,490 UP 70
Kumyang 53,700 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 14,410 DN 190
Hyundai M&F INS 31,200 UP 100
