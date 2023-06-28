KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DB HiTek 62,900 UP 300
LX INT 34,500 DN 200
CJ 70,700 UP 800
SKNetworks 4,880 DN 140
ORION Holdings 15,090 UP 20
LG Corp. 88,200 DN 200
POSCO FUTURE M 349,500 DN 15,500
Boryung 8,360 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 70,400 UP 1,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,800 DN 450
KAL 24,200 UP 450
GS Retail 23,300 DN 150
KPIC 139,400 DN 6,400
SamsungElecMech 142,800 DN 2,400
YoulchonChem 30,150 DN 500
LG Energy Solution 547,000 DN 14,000
HtlShilla 74,300 UP 1,300
Ottogi 400,000 DN 4,500
Hanssem 42,850 0
F&F 120,600 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,280 DN 50
SKC 98,000 DN 4,100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 657,000 DN 21,000
Hanmi Science 33,150 DN 150
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,300 DN 550
KorZinc 483,500 DN 10,500
LG Innotek 303,000 DN 9,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,560 DN 130
MS IND 22,950 UP 250
HDKSOE 115,300 DN 4,800
IS DONGSEO 34,000 DN 650
Mobis 231,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 154,600 DN 8,600
HANWHA AEROSPACE 127,700 DN 2,800
S-Oil 68,100 DN 1,400
HMM 18,840 DN 280
HyundaiMipoDock 82,000 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI WIA 65,900 UP 1,800
KumhoPetrochem 134,200 DN 2,000
OCI Holdings 108,700 DN 700
(LEAD) Whereabouts of another unregistered baby unknown after 2 found dead in fridge
S. Korea blocks access to N. Korean propaganda channels on YouTube
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
Defector group sends propaganda leaflets to N. Korea on Korean War anniversary
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival
Gov't to drop 'killer questions' from CSAT to reduce private education spending
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
S. Korea to adopt int'l age counting system starting Wednesday
2 S. Koreans shot in Mexico: foreign ministry
Psychopathic murder suspect said to have stabbed victim over 110 times
(LEAD) U.S. is working with S. Korea, Japan to deter N. Korean aggression: Pentagon
(2nd LD) Japan to put S. Korea back on preferential trade partner list after 4 years