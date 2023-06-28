KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DOOSAN 91,000 DN 600
KT&G 84,000 DN 400
Doosan Enerbility 18,000 DN 230
Doosanfc 28,700 DN 300
LG Display 15,730 DN 220
Kangwonland 17,600 DN 80
NAVER 184,800 DN 1,100
Kakao 49,000 DN 350
NCsoft 298,500 DN 1,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 51,700 UP 200
COSMAX 94,000 UP 2,000
KIWOOM 89,100 DN 500
Hanwha Ocean 37,450 DN 250
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,960 UP 480
DWEC 4,185 DN 10
KEPCO KPS 33,200 DN 300
LG H&H 475,500 DN 7,500
LGCHEM 662,000 DN 41,000
KEPCO E&C 69,500 DN 1,400
ShinhanGroup 34,700 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 46,050 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 35,750 DN 950
LGELECTRONICS 122,800 DN 200
Celltrion 151,800 UP 1,000
TKG Huchems 22,350 DN 250
JB Financial Group 8,520 DN 20
DAEWOONG PHARM 103,400 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 48,950 DN 100
KIH 51,300 UP 200
GS 36,550 DN 450
LIG Nex1 79,600 DN 600
Fila Holdings 38,750 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 197,700 UP 5,200
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,250 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,625 UP 45
AMOREPACIFIC 99,400 DN 2,500
FOOSUNG 12,550 DN 210
SK Innovation 160,700 DN 6,600
POONGSAN 43,400 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 48,150 UP 600
(LEAD) Whereabouts of another unregistered baby unknown after 2 found dead in fridge
S. Korea blocks access to N. Korean propaganda channels on YouTube
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
Defector group sends propaganda leaflets to N. Korea on Korean War anniversary
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival
Gov't to drop 'killer questions' from CSAT to reduce private education spending
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
S. Korea to adopt int'l age counting system starting Wednesday
2 S. Koreans shot in Mexico: foreign ministry
Psychopathic murder suspect said to have stabbed victim over 110 times
(LEAD) U.S. is working with S. Korea, Japan to deter N. Korean aggression: Pentagon
(2nd LD) Japan to put S. Korea back on preferential trade partner list after 4 years