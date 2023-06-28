KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Hansae 20,950 UP 1,150
Youngone Corp 63,400 UP 1,000
CSWIND 83,000 UP 400
GKL 16,470 DN 60
KOLON IND 51,300 DN 800
HanmiPharm 310,000 UP 1,000
SD Biosensor 12,760 DN 180
Meritz Financial 41,650 UP 400
BNK Financial Group 6,960 UP 50
DGB Financial Group 7,240 UP 50
emart 77,900 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY336 00 DN300
KOLMAR KOREA 44,250 UP 500
HANJINKAL 47,550 UP 50
CHONGKUNDANG 82,300 DN 900
DoubleUGames 42,900 DN 650
HL MANDO 53,100 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 742,000 DN 6,000
Doosan Bobcat 57,400 DN 300
Netmarble 50,900 DN 700
KRAFTON 199,000 DN 3,500
HD HYUNDAI 61,100 DN 1,500
ORION 123,800 DN 2,300
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,550 UP 450
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,690 DN 220
BGF Retail 183,000 UP 700
SKCHEM 69,800 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 11,560 DN 110
HYOSUNG TNC 410,000 DN 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 478,000 DN 19,000
HANILCMT 12,640 DN 20
SKBS 79,400 UP 1,200
WooriFinancialGroup 11,980 UP 20
KakaoBank 24,150 0
HYBE 285,000 DN 7,000
SK ie technology 89,900 DN 1,500
DL E&C 35,250 DN 650
kakaopay 46,650 DN 250
K Car 15,180 UP 230
SKSQUARE 44,800 DN 100
