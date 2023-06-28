U.S. ambassador pays courtesy call on former President Lee Myung-bak
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg has paid a courtesy call on former President Lee Myung-bak this week, social media showed Wednesday.
Goldberg shared photos of his recent meeting with Lee on his Twitter account, in which the ambassador thanked the former president for his "continued strong support" for the South Korea-U.S. alliance.
According to Lee's aides, the meeting took place at Lee's residence in Seoul on Tuesday.
The envoy earlier also met with former President Moon Jae-in in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, late last month.
After the meeting with Moon, Goldberg wrote on social media that he was "looking forward to visiting other former presidents as well."
