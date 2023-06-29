Biz outlook worsens for July amid economic uncertainties
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's business sentiment slightly fell for July amid continued uncertainties over the economy and monetary tightening here and abroad, a central bank poll showed Thursday.
Local companies' business sentiment index (BSI) for July came to 75, down from 76 tallied for the previous month, according to the survey by the Bank of Korea.
The index measures corporate prospects for business conditions the following month. A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.
The worsened outlook appears to come on uncertainties over economic conditions and monetary policies here and in major economies.
The BSI for manufacturers stood at 72 for July, down 1 point from the previous month. The index for nonmanufacturing firms stayed flat at 78, the data showed.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Whereabouts of another unregistered baby unknown after 2 found dead in fridge
-
S. Korea blocks access to N. Korean propaganda channels on YouTube
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
Defector group sends propaganda leaflets to N. Korea on Korean War anniversary
-
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
Gov't to drop 'killer questions' from CSAT to reduce private education spending
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
-
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
-
S. Korea to adopt int'l age counting system starting Wednesday
-
2 S. Koreans shot in Mexico: foreign ministry
-
(LEAD) U.S. is working with S. Korea, Japan to deter N. Korean aggression: Pentagon
-
Births hit fresh low, extending natural decrease of population
-
(LEAD) Downpours batter southern regions; rain to continue throughout morning