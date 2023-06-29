National Museum of World Writing Systems opens in Incheon

By Shim Sun-ah

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- A national museum dedicated to various writing systems of the world opened with a ceremony Thursday in Incheon, west of Seoul.

The National Museum of World Writing Systems occupies a three-story building, including one floor below ground, on 19,418 square meters of land in the city's Songdo international business district.

It cost the government 61.1 billion won (US46.7 million) to complete the facility, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The museum has a permanent exhibition hall showcasing the theme of "The great journey of writing and civilization" on the first basement floor. The exhibition explores written cultures from a comparative cultural perspective.

Visitors will see various artifacts and digital images of 55 sorts of different scripts ranging from cuneiform, the earliest known script of humanity, to Egyptian hieroglyphs, Chinese characters and Korea's Hangeul, known for being one of the most well-designed scripts.

Among the collection are the Sumerian Cuneiform tablets, which record the flood myth from ancient Southwest Asia between 2,000 BC and 1,600 BC in Akkadian cuneiform, and Gutenberg's 42-Line Bible, the first printed book in the Western world using metal type invented by Johannes Gutenberg (1400-1468).

There also is a Canopus jar engraved with hieroglyphs from ancient Egypt.

The museum will open to the public starting Friday. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except for Mondays, and admission will be free.



