Minor league pitcher tosses no-hitter
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean minor league pitcher tossed a no-hitter Wednesday.
Jung Yi-hwang, pitching for the Futures League affiliate of the Hanwha Eagles, held the SSG Landers' minor league squad without a hit in seven innings in the first game of a doubleheader.
According to the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), Jung gave up three walks and struck out six, while making 97 pitches against 24 batters.
In the Futures League, doubleheader games are seven innings long, and Jung's no-hitter is officially recognized by the KBO.
Jung, 23, was drafted by the Eagles in the third round of the 2018 draft, but he has yet to pitch in the KBO. He missed the 2019 season with an elbow injury and began his mandatory military service in 2020. Following his discharge, he reported to the Eagles' minor league team.
In 2022, Jung went 1-0 with two saves in 24 appearances, including nine starts, and posted a 5.29 ERA in 47 2/3 innings.
Jung has been a full-time starter this year, with a 3-3 record and a 3.42 ERA over 50 innings in 11 outings. The no-hitter was Jung's fifth scoreless start of the season.
The league office said it has Future League statistics database dating back to 2010, and Jung is the third pitcher to throw a no-hitter in the minors, but the first to do so in a seven-inning game.
In 2011, Lee Yong-hoon of the Lotte Giants threw a perfect game. Four years later, another Giants minor leaguer, Lee Jae-gon, threw a no-hitter against the Samsung Lions.
