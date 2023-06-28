Defending champions Jeonbuk reach FA Cup semifinals; K League-best Ulsan eliminated

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Defending champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors advanced to the semifiinals of the FA Cup on Wednesday, moving within two wins of their second consecutive title at the largest national football tournament.

Forward Cho Gue-sung grabbed a brace, and Song Min-kyu and Jun Amano scored a goal apiece, as Jeonbuk blanked Gwangju FC 4-0 in the quarterfinals at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, some 200 kilometers south of Seoul.

Jeonbuk are tied with Suwon Samsung Bluewings for most FA Cup titles with five apiece.

This was also the first victory for Jeonbuk's new head coach, Dan Petrescu. The Romanian tactician had lost to the same Gwangju FC team 2-0 in his K League 1 debut last Saturday.



Cho Gue-sung of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (L) is congratulated by teammate Moon Seon-min after scoring against Gwangju FC during the quarterfinal match of the FA Cup at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, southwestern South Korea, on June 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

Elsewhere in the quarterfinals Wednesday, Jeju United beat K League 1-leading Ulsan Hyundai FC 6-5 in the penalty shootout at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

The teams were deadlocked at 1-1 after 90 minutes of regulation and 30 minutes of extra time. The first five shooters for both teams converted their penalties, before Ulsan's sixth man, Valeri Qazaishvili, struck the crossbar.

Jeju missed their first chance to win, as Lee Ju-yong was denied by Ulsan goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo.

Jeju goalkeeper Kim Keun-bae then came up with a huge save to turn aside Park Yong-wook's right-footed attempt. Jeju defender Yeon Je-woon then converted his kick to send his club to the semifinals.

Ulsan, the 2022 K League 1 champions currently leading the top-flight league by 13 points with 19 matches to go, were trying to pull off a domestic double. Their only FA Cup title came in 2017.



Jeju United goalkeeper Kim Keun-bae makes a save on Park Yong-woo of Ulsan Hyundai FC during the penalty shootout in the teams' quarterfinal match of the FA Cup at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, southeastern South Korea, on June 28, 2023, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Incheon United defeated Suwon 3-2 at home in Incheon, just west of the capital city, for their first trip to the FA Cup semifinals in eight years.

Cheon Seong-hoon scored two of Incheon's three goals in his first match since April 30. He had been sidelined with a calf injury.

Pohang Steelers defeated Gangwon FC 2-1 at Pohang Steel Yard in Pohang, some 260 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

After Gangwon opened the scoring late in the first half, Zeca pulled Pohang even with a header in the 82nd minute, before Park Chan-yong netted the go-ahead marker five minutes later.



Cheon Seong-hoon of Incheon United celebrates after scoring against Suwon Samsung Bluewings during the teams' quarterfinal match of the FA Cup at Incheon Football Stadium in Incheon, west of Seoul, on June 28, 2023, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Pohang are trying to win their first FA Cup title since 2013.

The draw for the semifinals is scheduled for July 18.

The semifinals will be one-and-done affairs set for Aug. 9. The two-legged final will be played on Oct. 26 and 29.



Pohang Steelers players celebrate their 2-1 win over Gangwon FC in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup at Pohang Steel Yard in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, southeastern South Korea, on June 28, 2023, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

