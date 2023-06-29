SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 29.



Korean-language dailies

-- 'S. Korea should find new paradigm through the care economy' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Child care and healing at once: miracle of German family center (Kookmin Daily)

-- Semiconductor '2-nano war': survival game between Samsung and TSMC (Donga Ilbo)

-- Authorities conduct tax investigations into large cram schools for college entrance (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Simultaneous tax investigations into large private education institutes (Segye Times)

-- Walls among university majors, departments to be torn down for 1st time in 71 yrs (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Quota for skilled foreign workers to increase thirtyfold to address corporate labor shortages (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Simultaneous tax investigations into large cram schools for college entrance (Hankyoreh)

-- Split in science circles over 'contaminated water' issue fuels public anxiety (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't zeroes in on large private institutes (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung Electronics to 'begin 2nm chipmaking process in 2025' (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon warns 'fake news' threatens freedom, identify (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- 'U-shaped' recovery forecast for trade (Korea Herald)

-- South Korea sanctions Russian nat'l linked to NK (Korea Times)

(END)