Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 29.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'S. Korea should find new paradigm through the care economy' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Child care and healing at once: miracle of German family center (Kookmin Daily)
-- Semiconductor '2-nano war': survival game between Samsung and TSMC (Donga Ilbo)
-- Authorities conduct tax investigations into large cram schools for college entrance (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Simultaneous tax investigations into large private education institutes (Segye Times)
-- Walls among university majors, departments to be torn down for 1st time in 71 yrs (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Quota for skilled foreign workers to increase thirtyfold to address corporate labor shortages (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Simultaneous tax investigations into large cram schools for college entrance (Hankyoreh)
-- Split in science circles over 'contaminated water' issue fuels public anxiety (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't zeroes in on large private institutes (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung Electronics to 'begin 2nm chipmaking process in 2025' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon warns 'fake news' threatens freedom, identify (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'U-shaped' recovery forecast for trade (Korea Herald)
-- South Korea sanctions Russian nat'l linked to NK (Korea Times)
(END)
