Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 June 29, 2023

SEOUL, Jun. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/23 Rain 90

Incheon 24/22 Rain 90

Suwon 24/23 Rain 90

Cheongju 27/25 Rain 90

Daejeon 27/24 Rain 80

Chuncheon 24/23 Rain 80

Gangneung 28/24 Sunny 80

Jeonju 28/24 Rain 90

Gwangju 27/24 Rain 90

Jeju 31/25 Rain 60

Daegu 29/24 Rain 90

Busan 26/23 Rain 60

