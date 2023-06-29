Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 June 29, 2023
SEOUL, Jun. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/23 Rain 90
Incheon 24/22 Rain 90
Suwon 24/23 Rain 90
Cheongju 27/25 Rain 90
Daejeon 27/24 Rain 80
Chuncheon 24/23 Rain 80
Gangneung 28/24 Sunny 80
Jeonju 28/24 Rain 90
Gwangju 27/24 Rain 90
Jeju 31/25 Rain 60
Daegu 29/24 Rain 90
Busan 26/23 Rain 60
(END)
