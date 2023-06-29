Yeoju Premium Outlet to operate shuttle bus from Seoul Express Bus Terminal

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Express buses directly connecting a premium outlet in Yeoju and Seoul Express Bus Terminal in Gangnam will start operation this weekend, the shopping outlet's operator said Thursday.

Visitors to Yeoju Premium Outlet, about 60 kilometers southeast of Seoul, will be able to take an express bus at the bus terminal in southern Seoul, from July 1, according to Shinsegae Simon Inc.

The round-trip bus will operate seven times every day, starting from Seoul between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and coming back from Yeoju between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

In July, 10 seats on each bus will be up for free boarding as an opening event. Registration for free seats will be available at a mobile application for the outlet, which provides service in Korean, English and Chinese.

Shinsegae Simon also plans to create a map of the outlet in four different languages -- Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese -- for foreign visitors, improve the digital signage system and launch a discount promotion only for foreigners.

The company said the shuttle bus system is expected to help more foreign and domestic tourists to visit the shopping outlet and other attractions in Yeoju.

In May, the company and the city of Yeoju signed a business agreement to facilitate tourism and vitalize the economy of Yeoju.

Yeoju Premium Outlet, which opened in 2007 as the first luxury brand outlet in South Korea, currently has stores of about 270 brands, including some 30 that can only be found in Yeoju among shopping outlets in the country.



This photo, provided by Shinsegae Simon Inc. on June 29, 2023, shows a bus at Seoul Express Bus Terminal in southern Seoul headed to its premium shopping outlet in Yeoju, about 60 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

