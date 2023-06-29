Gov't to speed up university deregulation

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Universities will be given more autonomy in curriculum management and students will be given more leeway in choosing or changing their major from next year at the earliest, the Ministry of Education said, announcing a set of deregulatory measures.

A planned revision of the Higher Education Act's enforcement decree disclosed by the ministry on Wednesday calls for allowing universities to more freely operate their school organizations.

Local universities will also be allowed to phase out barriers between departments and colleges and thus establish convergence and free major departments, for instance, the ministry noted.

In addition, first-year students will be allowed to change their major under the new rule, while general universities will be permitted to freely open online degree courses.

Medical schools' two-year preparatory course and four-year regular course will likely be integrated, as they will be allowed to flexibly design and operate their curriculum within the six-year span, the ministry said.

Education Minister Lee Ju-ho said the government will continue to remove regulations that hinder changes and innovations on university campuses.



A file photo of a medical school's signboard (Yonhap)

