Extra fees to be waived for Seoul subway reboarding within 10 minutes
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Starting July 1, passengers reboarding Seoul subways within 10 minutes after a bathroom break or for other reasons will be exempt from extra charges, the Seoul city government said Thursday.
The new measure is intended to alleviate the inconvenience of some passengers who have to go out of the ticket gate for urgent business, such as a bathroom break, or need to go to the opposite platform after accidentally missing their station, the government said, adding it will be enforced at almost all stations on Seoul subway lines 1-9 on a pilot basis for a year.
At present, passengers have to pay an additional fare if they reboard the subway after a short while for any reason.
The city government estimates that about 15 million passengers are charged 18 billion won (US$13.8 million) in extra fees after re-using the subway in the capital area within less than 10 minutes for emergency or other purposes.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
