The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:08 June 29, 2023
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.59 3.59
2-M 3.68 3.68
3-M 3.77 3.76
6-M 3.81 3.80
12-M 3.87 3.86
(END)
