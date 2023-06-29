Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul shares nearly flat in late Thu. morning trade

All News 11:41 June 29, 2023

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded almost flat late Thursday morning, with the losses in auto and energy shares outweighing the gains in tech blue-chips.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 2.83 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,561.36 at around 11:20 a.m.

Hyundai Mobis, the auto parts-making affiliate of Hyundai Motor, fell 1.7 percent. Top energy company SK Innovation fell more than 1.1 percent.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched up 0.2 percent and chip giant SK hynix rose 1.4 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,313.10 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m., down 5.8 won from Wednesday's close.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks #morning
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!