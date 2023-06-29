The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



Biden envisions Washington summit with Yoon, Kishida this summer over Seoul-Tokyo thaw, trilateral cooperation: Campbell

SEOUL -- U.S. President Joe Biden has invited President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Washington for a trilateral summit this summer to discuss how to "lock in" progress in ties between Seoul and Tokyo, and advance tripartite cooperation, a senior U.S. official said Thursday.

National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell made the remarks amid expectations that the thaw in relations between the Asian neighbors -- frayed over wartime history -- will help cement cooperation among the three countries in the face of growing North Korean threats and other challenges.



(LEAD) Yoon names new unification minister, Olympic gold medalist for vice culture minister

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday named a new unification minister and an Olympic weightlifting gold medalist for vice culture minister in a reshuffle also affecting one other ministerial post and 11 other vice ministers, his chief of staff said.

Kim Yung-ho, a professor of political science and diplomacy at Sungshin Women's University, was tapped to lead the Unification Ministry, while Jang Mi-ran, winner of the 2008 Olympic gold in the women's over 75-kilogram category, was named second vice minister of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Kim Dae-ki said during a press briefing.



Heavy rain watch issued for greater Seoul area

SEOUL -- A heavy rain watch was issued for most of the greater Seoul area Thursday, with 30 to 60 millimeters of rain per hour expected to soak the central region throughout the day, the state weather agency said.

About 20 mm per hour of rain was falling on Baengnyeong and other northern islands off the west coast as of 6:50 a.m. while drizzle was falling in Seoul and other area around the capital, as a rain front approached from the Yellow Sea, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.



Yonhap News set to open annual peace forum on 70th anniv. of alliance with U.S.

SEOUL -- Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's key newswire, is set to hold its annual peace forum Thursday to discuss geopolitical situations on the Korean Peninsula, as the South Korea-U.S. alliance marks its 70th anniversary.

The symposium, also co-hosted with Seoul's unification ministry, will open at Lotte Hotel later in the day under the main theme of "70 Years of the ROK-U.S. Alliance: the Present and Future of the Korean Peninsula," bringing together senior government officials and security experts.



S. Korea to export halal-certified beef to Malaysia for 1st time

SEOUL -- South Korea will export halal-certified "hanwoo," or premium Korean beef, to Malaysia for the first time ever, the agriculture ministry said Thursday.

Halal is an Arabic word meaning "lawful" or "permitted," and it is commonly used to refer to food that is prepared according to Islamic dietary guidelines for Muslims.



Producer of Fifty Fifty's 'Cupid' refutes agency's claims over contract, copyright

SEOUL -- The producer of K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty's hit song "Cupid" on Thursday refuted its agency's claims in connection with their exclusive contracts and the song's copyright in an intensifying legal dispute over the rookie group.

The Givers, a content creation company led by Ahn Sung-il, also known as SIAHN, denied entertainment agency Attrakt's claims that he attempted to poach the quartet and secretly registered the song's copyright on his own.



Olympic weightlifting champion Jang Mi-ran put in charge of sports administration

SEOUL -- One of the most successful weightlifters in Olympic history, Jang Mi-ran will now be South Korea's top Cabinet official in sports.

Jang, the 2008 Olympic weightlifting champion, was named the second vice minister of culture, sports and tourism Thursday.

