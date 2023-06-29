S. Korea to sell 6 tln won of Treasury bills in July
All News 15:00 June 29, 2023
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 6 trillion won (US$4.56 billion) worth of Treasury bills next month to finance the government's fiscal spending, the financial ministry said Thursday.
The bills, which have a maturity of 63 days, will be sold in four separate auctions next month, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Treasury bills are usually floated to raise money to cover short-term financial shortfalls and are generally sold with a maturity of less than a year. The debts should be repaid within the year of issuance.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) Whereabouts of another unregistered baby unknown after 2 found dead in fridge
-
S. Korea blocks access to N. Korean propaganda channels on YouTube
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
Defector group sends propaganda leaflets to N. Korea on Korean War anniversary
Most Saved
-
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
Gov't to drop 'killer questions' from CSAT to reduce private education spending
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
-
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
-
Yoon calls for abolishing 'nonsense political subsidies'
-
(2nd LD) Downpours batter southern regions; rain to start pouring again Thursday
-
Births hit fresh low, extending natural decrease of population
-
Last of KF-21 fighter jet prototypes conducts maiden trial flight
-
(LEAD) Seoul, Washington moving to hold inaugural meeting of Nuclear Consultative Group: ambassador