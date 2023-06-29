Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung SDI completes all-solid-state battery pilot line, samples due out in H2: CEO

All News 14:49 June 29, 2023

By Kim Seung-yeon

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co. has completed the pilot line for all-solid-state batteries and will begin producing samples in the second half of the year, its CEO said Thursday.

Choi Yoon-ho, president and CEO of the South Korean battery maker, made the remarks during an in-house event, referring to the solid state battery pilot line in its Suwon research and development center, 30 kilometers south of Seoul.

"We have completed the pilot line for all-solid-state batteries and are ready for sample production in the second half of the year, Choi said during the event celebrating the 53rd anniversary of the company's establishment.

Solid-state batteries are considered a game changer that would significantly reduce fire risks because they use a solid electrolyte, instead of the liquid and gel electrolytes used in lithium-ion batteries.

They also have a higher energy density, which allows for a longer driving range.

Samsung SDI has been stepping up to gain an edge in the solid-state battery technology and launched the pilot line construction in March last year.

Samsung SDI aims to begin commercial production of its solid-state batteries in 2027.

Choi also said the mother line for 46-millimeter-wide cylindrical batteries, located in its Cheonan plant, 85 km south of Seoul, is complete and getting ready to develop and produce new products on a large scale.

Samsung SDI is working to mass produce the 46-mm-wide cylindrical cells, in a diversification of its lineup from primarily making prismatic cells. The 46-mm-wide cells are regarded as a next-generation product expected to perform far better than the existing 18-mm-wide or 21-mm-wide cells.

Choi Yoon-ho, president and CEO of Samsung SDI Co., attends an in-house event celebrating the 53rd anniversary of the battery maker's establishment on June 29, 2023, in this photo provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Choi Yoon-ho, president and CEO of Samsung SDI Co., attends an in-house event celebrating the 53rd anniversary of the battery maker's establishment on June 29, 2023, in this photo provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Samsung SDI #solid-state batteries #pilot line
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!