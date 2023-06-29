Samsung SDI completes all-solid-state battery pilot line, samples due out in H2: CEO
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co. has completed the pilot line for all-solid-state batteries and will begin producing samples in the second half of the year, its CEO said Thursday.
Choi Yoon-ho, president and CEO of the South Korean battery maker, made the remarks during an in-house event, referring to the solid state battery pilot line in its Suwon research and development center, 30 kilometers south of Seoul.
"We have completed the pilot line for all-solid-state batteries and are ready for sample production in the second half of the year, Choi said during the event celebrating the 53rd anniversary of the company's establishment.
Solid-state batteries are considered a game changer that would significantly reduce fire risks because they use a solid electrolyte, instead of the liquid and gel electrolytes used in lithium-ion batteries.
They also have a higher energy density, which allows for a longer driving range.
Samsung SDI has been stepping up to gain an edge in the solid-state battery technology and launched the pilot line construction in March last year.
Samsung SDI aims to begin commercial production of its solid-state batteries in 2027.
Choi also said the mother line for 46-millimeter-wide cylindrical batteries, located in its Cheonan plant, 85 km south of Seoul, is complete and getting ready to develop and produce new products on a large scale.
Samsung SDI is working to mass produce the 46-mm-wide cylindrical cells, in a diversification of its lineup from primarily making prismatic cells. The 46-mm-wide cells are regarded as a next-generation product expected to perform far better than the existing 18-mm-wide or 21-mm-wide cells.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Whereabouts of another unregistered baby unknown after 2 found dead in fridge
-
S. Korea blocks access to N. Korean propaganda channels on YouTube
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
Defector group sends propaganda leaflets to N. Korea on Korean War anniversary
-
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
Gov't to drop 'killer questions' from CSAT to reduce private education spending
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
-
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
-
Yoon calls for abolishing 'nonsense political subsidies'
-
(2nd LD) Downpours batter southern regions; rain to start pouring again Thursday
-
Births hit fresh low, extending natural decrease of population
-
Last of KF-21 fighter jet prototypes conducts maiden trial flight
-
(LEAD) Seoul, Washington moving to hold inaugural meeting of Nuclear Consultative Group: ambassador