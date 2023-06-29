Football player Hwang Ui-jo denies illegal acts, vows to fight rumor spreaders

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Embroiled in a sex scandal launched by a recent social media posting, South Korean football player Hwang Ui-jo on Thursday denied any illegal acts on his part.

The national team forward also threatened to take legal action against those who have been spreading rumors online.

"On June 25, a post containing fake information was posted by a person who claims to have been my girlfriend, and videos showing details of my private life were released," Hwang said in a handwritten statement released by his Seoul-based law firm Jeongsol. "In regard to my private life, I have never engaged in any illegal act."



In this file photo from June 20, 2023, Hwang Ui-jo of South Korea acknowledges the crowd after South Korea's 1-1 draw against El Salvador in a men's football friendly match at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon, 140 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The woman in question claimed that Hwang had slept with several women, including celebrities, and led them to believe he was dating them, only to dump them later because he had to leave the country. She then uploaded explicit pictures and videos showing Hwang with women.

The post and videos have since been deleted, though not before they had already spread online

Reiterating his denial through his agency from earlier in the week, Hwang said, "Contents of the original post are not true. The person who uploaded the post is a criminal who caused harm to my character with false information, and who threatened me with her possession of private videos obtained illegally."

Hwang pledged full cooperation with legal authorities during their investigation.

"I will show no mercy to anyone who has spread rumors or who is involved in the process, including the first spreader," Hwang said. "I will seek strict punishment."

Hwang apologized for causing his fans concern with the scandal and added, "I vow to grow into a more responsible and mature person."

On Tuesday, Hwang's legal representative said the player had filed a complaint with police against the woman in question.

His attorneys have claimed that Hwang's cell phone was stolen on Nov. 4 last year, while he was playing for Olympiacos FC in Greece, and he began getting blackmailed in early May.

Hwang's immediate playing future is in limbo. After an unsuccessful run with Olympiacos, Hwang signed a short-term loan to play for FC Seoul in South Korea's K League 1 in the first half of this season. That loan deal expires Friday.



In this file photo from June 20, 2023, Hwang Ui-jo of South Korea reacts to a missed opportunity against El Salvador during the teams' friendly football match at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon, 140 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

