Yoon vows to create bigger opportunities through S. Korea-U.S. alliance

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Thursday to create bigger opportunities for future generations by further supporting the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

Yoon made the remark in a speech read by Unification Minister Kwon Young-se at a peace symposium co-hosted by Yonhap News Agency and the unification ministry.

"The government will do its best to provide support so that the South Korea-U.S. alliance, which has been the central axis of today's brilliant growth and prosperity, leads to bigger opportunities for future generations," he said.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden shake hands during an official welcoming ceremony at the White House in Washington, in this file photo taken April 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

"In that regard, we must teach our future generations the value and meaning of the South Korea-U.S. alliance so that they are properly aware," he said, noting the important role of both the government and the press.

The annual forum was held at Lotte Hotel in central Seoul under the main theme of "70 Years of the ROK-U.S. Alliance: the Present and Future of the Korean Peninsula." ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, South Korea's formal name.

Yoon recounted the shared history of sacrifice during the 1950-53 Korean War, the birth of the alliance in its aftermath, and South Korea's rise from one of the poorest countries in the world, with an income per capita of US$67, to a "global pivotal state" contributing to freedom, peace and prosperity.

"The South Korea-U.S. alliance, which marks its 70th anniversary this year, has developed into a global comprehensive strategic alliance," he said.

Citing his summit with U.S. President Joe Biden during his state visit to Washington in April, he said the alliance has expanded to comprise the five "pillars" of security, industry, science and technology, culture and information.

"As cooperation in the five areas expands and synergy is created, we will realize a South Korea-U.S. alliance that moves forward toward the future and acts," Yoon said.

"As a value alliance and a just alliance that contributes to world peace and prosperity, the South Korea-U.S. alliance will build firm peace on the Korean Peninsula and gather the strength to expand freedom, peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," he added.



Unification Minister Kwon Young-se reads a congratulatory message on behalf of President Yoon Suk Yeol during the opening ceremony of a forum at a hotel in Seoul on June 29, 2023, to discuss the geopolitical situation on the Korean Peninsula, as the South Korea-U.S. alliance marks its 70th anniversary. The symposium was co-hosted by Yonhap News Agency and the Ministry of Unification. (Yonhap)

