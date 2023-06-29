Yoon vows to create bigger opportunities through S. Korea-U.S. alliance
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Thursday to create bigger opportunities for future generations by further supporting the South Korea-U.S. alliance.
Yoon made the remark in a speech read by Unification Minister Kwon Young-se at a peace symposium co-hosted by Yonhap News Agency and the unification ministry.
"The government will do its best to provide support so that the South Korea-U.S. alliance, which has been the central axis of today's brilliant growth and prosperity, leads to bigger opportunities for future generations," he said.
"In that regard, we must teach our future generations the value and meaning of the South Korea-U.S. alliance so that they are properly aware," he said, noting the important role of both the government and the press.
The annual forum was held at Lotte Hotel in central Seoul under the main theme of "70 Years of the ROK-U.S. Alliance: the Present and Future of the Korean Peninsula." ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, South Korea's formal name.
Yoon recounted the shared history of sacrifice during the 1950-53 Korean War, the birth of the alliance in its aftermath, and South Korea's rise from one of the poorest countries in the world, with an income per capita of US$67, to a "global pivotal state" contributing to freedom, peace and prosperity.
"The South Korea-U.S. alliance, which marks its 70th anniversary this year, has developed into a global comprehensive strategic alliance," he said.
Citing his summit with U.S. President Joe Biden during his state visit to Washington in April, he said the alliance has expanded to comprise the five "pillars" of security, industry, science and technology, culture and information.
"As cooperation in the five areas expands and synergy is created, we will realize a South Korea-U.S. alliance that moves forward toward the future and acts," Yoon said.
"As a value alliance and a just alliance that contributes to world peace and prosperity, the South Korea-U.S. alliance will build firm peace on the Korean Peninsula and gather the strength to expand freedom, peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," he added.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Whereabouts of another unregistered baby unknown after 2 found dead in fridge
-
S. Korea blocks access to N. Korean propaganda channels on YouTube
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
Defector group sends propaganda leaflets to N. Korea on Korean War anniversary
-
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
Gov't to drop 'killer questions' from CSAT to reduce private education spending
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
-
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
-
Yoon calls for abolishing 'nonsense political subsidies'
-
(2nd LD) Downpours batter southern regions; rain to start pouring again Thursday
-
Births hit fresh low, extending natural decrease of population
-
Last of KF-21 fighter jet prototypes conducts maiden trial flight
-
(LEAD) Seoul, Washington moving to hold inaugural meeting of Nuclear Consultative Group: ambassador