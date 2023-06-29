KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Kumyang 52,300 DN 1,400
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,800 DN 1,450
Fila Holdings 38,700 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,530 DN 95
AMOREPACIFIC 98,000 DN 1,400
GS 35,700 DN 850
KUMHOTIRE 4,700 DN 320
SAMSUNG SDS 121,700 DN 300
KOREA AEROSPACE 52,200 UP 300
LIG Nex1 80,600 UP 1,000
FOOSUNG 12,310 DN 240
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 192,300 DN 5,400
kakaopay 46,650 0
K Car 15,340 UP 160
F&F 119,600 DN 1,000
Hanssem 41,700 DN 1,150
SKSQUARE 44,250 DN 550
KCC 195,100 DN 5,900
SKBP 82,000 UP 400
Daesang 17,050 DN 440
SKNetworks 4,955 UP 75
ORION Holdings 14,670 DN 420
Mobis 226,000 DN 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 152,100 DN 2,500
HMM 18,720 DN 120
HYUNDAI WIA 64,800 DN 1,100
S-1 52,800 DN 900
KumhoPetrochem 131,500 DN 2,700
HANWHA AEROSPACE 125,200 DN 2,500
SKC 96,300 DN 1,700
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,130 DN 150
POSCO Holdings 387,500 DN 2,000
DB INSURANCE 73,300 DN 1,000
SamsungElec 72,400 DN 300
NHIS 9,460 DN 140
SLCORP 36,250 DN 300
Yuhan 57,500 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 204,500 DN 1,500
AmoreG 26,400 DN 250
COSMOCHEM 46,100 DN 500
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) Whereabouts of another unregistered baby unknown after 2 found dead in fridge
-
S. Korea blocks access to N. Korean propaganda channels on YouTube
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
Defector group sends propaganda leaflets to N. Korea on Korean War anniversary
-
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
Gov't to drop 'killer questions' from CSAT to reduce private education spending
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
-
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
-
Yoon calls for abolishing 'nonsense political subsidies'
-
(2nd LD) Downpours batter southern regions; rain to start pouring again Thursday
-
Births hit fresh low, extending natural decrease of population
-
Last of KF-21 fighter jet prototypes conducts maiden trial flight
-
(LEAD) Seoul, Washington moving to hold inaugural meeting of Nuclear Consultative Group: ambassador