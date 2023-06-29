SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Kumyang 52,300 DN 1,400

HANAFINANCIALGR 38,800 DN 1,450

Fila Holdings 38,700 DN 50

HANWHA LIFE 2,530 DN 95

AMOREPACIFIC 98,000 DN 1,400

GS 35,700 DN 850

KUMHOTIRE 4,700 DN 320

SAMSUNG SDS 121,700 DN 300

KOREA AEROSPACE 52,200 UP 300

LIG Nex1 80,600 UP 1,000

FOOSUNG 12,310 DN 240

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 192,300 DN 5,400

kakaopay 46,650 0

K Car 15,340 UP 160

F&F 119,600 DN 1,000

Hanssem 41,700 DN 1,150

SKSQUARE 44,250 DN 550

KCC 195,100 DN 5,900

SKBP 82,000 UP 400

Daesang 17,050 DN 440

SKNetworks 4,955 UP 75

ORION Holdings 14,670 DN 420

Mobis 226,000 DN 5,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 152,100 DN 2,500

HMM 18,720 DN 120

HYUNDAI WIA 64,800 DN 1,100

S-1 52,800 DN 900

KumhoPetrochem 131,500 DN 2,700

HANWHA AEROSPACE 125,200 DN 2,500

SKC 96,300 DN 1,700

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,130 DN 150

POSCO Holdings 387,500 DN 2,000

DB INSURANCE 73,300 DN 1,000

SamsungElec 72,400 DN 300

NHIS 9,460 DN 140

SLCORP 36,250 DN 300

Yuhan 57,500 DN 500

HyundaiMtr 204,500 DN 1,500

AmoreG 26,400 DN 250

COSMOCHEM 46,100 DN 500

(MORE)