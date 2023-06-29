KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KPIC 137,800 DN 1,600
LS 90,800 DN 700
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES129 30 0 UP800
GC Corp 107,200 DN 100
GS E&C 18,600 DN 1,600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 665,000 UP 8,000
Hyosung 63,000 DN 1,300
LOTTE 24,800 DN 800
GCH Corp 13,890 UP 130
LotteChilsung 126,700 DN 1,600
SGBC 47,750 DN 150
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,760 DN 200
KIA CORP. 86,000 DN 400
Doosan Bobcat 57,800 UP 400
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,000 DN 550
Netmarble 49,200 DN 1,700
HL MANDO 52,500 DN 600
KRAFTON 195,000 DN 4,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 748,000 UP 6,000
HD HYUNDAI 59,600 DN 1,500
COSMAX 91,100 DN 2,900
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,000 DN 1,700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY336 00 0
KOLMAR KOREA 43,750 DN 500
JB Financial Group 8,470 DN 50
TKG Huchems 21,750 DN 600
HANJINKAL 46,100 DN 1,450
ORION 120,200 DN 3,600
CHONGKUNDANG 81,000 DN 1,300
DoubleUGames 42,100 DN 800
DB HiTek 63,000 UP 100
CJ 68,500 DN 2,200
LX INT 34,100 DN 400
WooriFinancialGroup 11,610 DN 370
KakaoBank 23,750 DN 400
Doosanfc 28,300 DN 400
Doosan Enerbility 17,750 DN 250
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,230 UP 540
LOTTE WELLFOOD 101,500 DN 3,600
CheilWorldwide 18,080 DN 100
