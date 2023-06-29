KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
BGF Retail 179,000 DN 4,000
HYBE 279,500 DN 5,500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 23,800 UP 900
HyundaiEng&Const 37,750 DN 750
SKCHEM 69,800 0
SK ie technology 90,200 UP 300
HDC-OP 11,210 DN 350
HYOSUNG TNC 388,500 DN 21,500
LG Energy Solution 550,000 UP 3,000
YoulchonChem 29,550 DN 600
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 459,000 DN 19,000
DL E&C 34,700 DN 550
HANILCMT 12,240 DN 400
SKBS 82,700 UP 3,300
SK hynix 116,200 UP 1,900
Youngpoong 564,000 DN 2,000
SamsungF&MIns 228,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,200 DN 400
Kogas 25,350 0
Hanwha 29,600 DN 450
TaihanElecWire 14,100 DN 310
Hyundai M&F INS 30,600 DN 600
HtlShilla 73,200 DN 1,100
Hanmi Science 32,450 DN 700
SamsungElecMech 143,400 UP 600
POSCO FUTURE M 350,000 UP 500
Nongshim 390,000 DN 10,000
Boryung 8,150 DN 210
Shinsegae 176,900 DN 1,400
LOTTE Fine Chem 69,200 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,300 DN 500
Hansae 21,000 UP 50
HanmiPharm 306,500 DN 3,500
SK Innovation 158,000 DN 2,700
Meritz Financial 41,500 DN 150
BNK Financial Group 6,780 DN 180
emart 76,200 DN 1,700
Youngone Corp 62,400 DN 1,000
CSWIND 85,700 UP 2,700
GKL 16,130 DN 340
(LEAD) Whereabouts of another unregistered baby unknown after 2 found dead in fridge
S. Korea blocks access to N. Korean propaganda channels on YouTube
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
Defector group sends propaganda leaflets to N. Korea on Korean War anniversary
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival
Gov't to drop 'killer questions' from CSAT to reduce private education spending
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
Yoon calls for abolishing 'nonsense political subsidies'
(2nd LD) Downpours batter southern regions; rain to start pouring again Thursday
Births hit fresh low, extending natural decrease of population
Last of KF-21 fighter jet prototypes conducts maiden trial flight
(LEAD) Seoul, Washington moving to hold inaugural meeting of Nuclear Consultative Group: ambassador