KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KOLON IND 49,850 DN 1,450
CJ CheilJedang 268,500 DN 5,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 38,850 DN 850
SamyangFood 103,800 DN 3,100
SD Biosensor 12,380 DN 380
POONGSAN 42,800 DN 600
DGB Financial Group 7,080 DN 160
KBFinancialGroup 47,100 DN 1,050
Ottogi 388,500 DN 11,500
GS Retail 22,700 DN 600
HDKSOE 114,500 DN 800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,750 DN 550
MS IND 22,800 DN 150
OCI Holdings 111,500 UP 2,800
LS ELECTRIC 75,900 DN 300
KorZinc 478,500 DN 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,560 0
HyundaiMipoDock 81,400 DN 600
IS DONGSEO 33,200 DN 800
S-Oil 66,200 DN 1,900
LG Innotek 307,000 UP 4,000
TaekwangInd 640,000 DN 19,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,350 DN 270
KAL 24,100 DN 100
LG Corp. 88,100 DN 100
Handsome 23,050 DN 650
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp478 50 DN2950
ZINUS 27,050 DN 1,200
Hanchem 232,000 UP 1,500
DWS 37,150 DN 900
KEPCO 20,050 UP 260
SamsungSecu 35,500 DN 500
KG DONGBU STL 8,990 DN 230
SKTelecom 46,250 DN 1,400
HyundaiElev 39,700 DN 750
Hanon Systems 9,050 DN 200
SK 148,300 DN 4,800
ShinpoongPharm 15,950 DN 270
Asiana Airlines 12,150 DN 280
COWAY 43,950 DN 450
(LEAD) Whereabouts of another unregistered baby unknown after 2 found dead in fridge
S. Korea blocks access to N. Korean propaganda channels on YouTube
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
Defector group sends propaganda leaflets to N. Korea on Korean War anniversary
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival
Gov't to drop 'killer questions' from CSAT to reduce private education spending
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
Yoon calls for abolishing 'nonsense political subsidies'
(2nd LD) Downpours batter southern regions; rain to start pouring again Thursday
Births hit fresh low, extending natural decrease of population
Last of KF-21 fighter jet prototypes conducts maiden trial flight
(LEAD) Seoul, Washington moving to hold inaugural meeting of Nuclear Consultative Group: ambassador