KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LOTTE SHOPPING 69,000 DN 2,100
IBK 10,200 DN 130
DONGSUH 18,920 DN 210
SamsungEng 28,100 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 104,500 DN 700
PanOcean 5,090 DN 90
SAMSUNG CARD 29,250 DN 200
KT 29,800 DN 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16900 DN290
LOTTE TOUR 10,620 DN 270
LG Uplus 10,690 DN 450
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,900 UP 400
KT&G 82,000 DN 2,000
LG Display 15,730 0
Kangwonland 17,210 DN 390
NAVER 183,400 DN 1,400
Kakao 49,000 0
NCsoft 293,500 DN 5,000
KIWOOM 88,100 DN 1,000
Hanwha Ocean 37,600 UP 150
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,410 DN 550
DWEC 4,035 DN 150
KEPCO KPS 32,750 DN 450
LG H&H 461,500 DN 14,000
LGCHEM 660,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 68,500 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 33,850 DN 850
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,300 DN 750
HYUNDAI ROTEM 35,650 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 126,000 UP 3,200
Celltrion 152,500 UP 700
HYUNDAIDEPTST 47,850 DN 1,100
KIH 50,500 DN 800
Daewoong 12,320 DN 820
PIAM 36,300 DN 1,400
DAEWOONG PHARM 92,000 DN 11,400
HITEJINRO 21,500 DN 450
CJ LOGISTICS 76,500 DN 1,800
DOOSAN 89,100 DN 1,900
DL 41,000 DN 1,350
(END)
