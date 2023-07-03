Yonhap publishes English almanac summarizing key 2022 events in S. Korea

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's primary wire service, published an English-language almanac Monday, summarizing the main events and issues of 2022.

"Korea Annual 2023," the only English-language yearbook published in South Korea, chronicles last year's major news stories in numerous fields, such as politics, economics, society, culture and sports.

Yonhap annually releases the single-volume almanac to provide accurate and in-depth information to foreign government organizations, international organizations, businesses, diplomatic missions and observers of Korea-related news and developments.

Key events covered in this year's edition include the launch of President Yoon Suk Yeol's administration in March, the local elections in June and the Oct. 29 crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon district, which killed 159 people.

Also featured high in the yearbook are the massive service disruption of the messaging app KakaoTalk, a downturn in real estate prices and the wave of K-culture sweeping across the world.

The North Korea section covers a series of missile launches amid strained inter-Korean relations and the advancing of the North's nuclear weapons program, as well as key events in the political, military, diplomacy, social, culture and sports areas.

The 512-page almanac is published in handbook format. For further inquiries, please contact Yonhap News Agency at 02-398-3591.



