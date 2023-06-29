GS Caltex, Korean Air join hands to test bio jet fuel
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- GS Caltex Corp. and Korean Air Co. joined hands to carry out test flights using bio jet fuel, the companies said Thursday, in the latest step in the green energy transition toward a reduced carbon footprint.
The two companies signed the memorandum of understanding, under which the oil refiner will supply biofuel, known as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), to the flag carrier on select international flights departing from Incheon, west of Seoul, the main gateway to South Korea, they said in press releases.
The test flights will take place over a six-month period starting in the second half of 2023.
The partnership is part of joining the government's initiative to boost the supply of biofuels. Based on the test outcomes, the South Korean government plans to draw up guidelines for domestic SAF use and set quality standards prior to full-scale domestic production.
SAF, unlike nonrenewable fossil fuels, is produced with animal or vegetable oils, algae and solid waste. It can reduce carbon emissions by up to 80 percent compared with conventional fossil jet fuel.
The European Union is mandating that airlines refueling in its territory use a minimum 2 percent SAF blend from 2025. Many countries, including the United States, are adopting various policies, such as tax incentives, to expand SAF production.
The net-zero mission for international flight operations has also been pushed for by the International Civil Aviation Organization, advising states commit to the goal of reaching net-zero by 2050.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea blocks access to N. Korean propaganda channels on YouTube
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
Defector group sends propaganda leaflets to N. Korea on Korean War anniversary
-
Up to 100 mm of rain to hit greater Seoul area until Tuesday
-
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival
-
Mass rallies in N. Korea against U.S. held on Korean War anniversary
-
Gov't to drop 'killer questions' from CSAT to reduce private education spending
-
S. Korea marks 73rd anniversary of Korean War
-
N. Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to 'brink of nuclear war'
-
Yoon calls for abolishing 'nonsense political subsidies'
-
Last of KF-21 fighter jet prototypes conducts maiden trial flight
-
(2nd LD) Downpours batter southern regions; rain to start pouring again Thursday
-
(LEAD) Seoul, Washington moving to hold inaugural meeting of Nuclear Consultative Group: ambassador
-
Births hit fresh low, extending natural decrease of population