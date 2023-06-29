S. Korean Bond Yields on June 29, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.525 3.508 +1.7
2-year TB 3.654 3.632 +2.2
3-year TB 3.584 3.557 +2.7
10-year TB 3.626 3.611 +1.5
2-year MSB 3.667 3.648 +1.9
3-year CB (AA-) 4.391 4.365 +2.6
91-day CD 3.750 3.750 0.0
